Microids announces that FRONT MISSION 1St Remake Limited Editionphysical edition of the title already available on Nintendo Switchwill also come up PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series (also compatible with Xbox One) the next December 5, 2023.

The physical edition will include two lithographs, a lenticular figurine and the game manual. More details can be found below the trailer.

FRONT MISSION 1St Remake Limited Edition – PS5 & Xbox trailer

FRONT MISSION 1St Remake Limited Edition will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series|One Return to fight on December 5, 2023 Milan, 4 October 2023 – Microids is pleased to announce that the game Front Mission 1St Remake Limited Edition will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series|One on December 5, 2023, with a unique retail version. Watch now the announcement trailer! Designed by Microids, this Limited Edition contains exclusive physical content created by the artists who brought the game to life. The Limited Edition includes: The game Front Mission 1St Remake

An exclusive lenticular figurine

The printed game manual

2 lithographs About Front Mission 1st Remake: Play as a member of the OCU or UCS, customize your Wanzer, and strategically use your firepower and terrain to get the better of your opponents. In the year 2090, world conflicts are fought using giant war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (OCU) and the Unified Continental States (UCS) share a land border, is a hotbed of conflict. An OCU reconnaissance platoon, led by Captain Royd Clive, is assigned to investigate a US munitions facility. They are ambushed by UCS Wanzers, setting off a series of events that plunges the entire island into war. Key Features: Experience an adventure in a complex geopolitical universe and choose a side through two different campaigns.

Customize every part of your Wanzer, improve its firepower, defense, speed and increase its combat efficiency.

Take into account the environment you find yourself in to develop the best possible strategy to quickly get the better of your opponent.

Enjoy the remake in 3D with improved graphics and effects. You can choose to play in modern mode with new features or enjoy the original gameplay. Front Mission 1St Remake Limited Edition will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series|One on December 5, 2023.

Source: Microids via PLAION