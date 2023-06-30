Forever Entertainment has released the launch trailer for FRONT MISSION 1st: Remakeavailable from today also on Playstation, Xboxes And pc. As previously anticipated, it is possible to purchase the title only in digital format, e until 12 July we will be able to take advantage of the 10% discount on its introductory price.

To celebrate its release on other platforms as well, the software house has also put the version on a discount Nintendo Switch. Until July 14th we will be able to take advantage of a 20% discount on its price.

We leave you now with the new trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Forever Entertainment