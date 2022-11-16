Forever Entertainment announces that from today it is possible to pre-order FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake for Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated, the title will be available exclusively digitally via Nintendo eShopand everyone who pre-orders will get a 10% discount. In fact, until the launch it will be possible to buy the game for € 31.49 instead of €34.99.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake reminding you that the title will be available in Europe starting next year November 30th. Good vision.

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – Gameplay

Source: Forever Entertainment