Forever Entertainment announced that it is now available on Nintendo eShop a demo for FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake. Thanks to this trial version it will be possible to deal with the tutorial and the first two missions of the OCU Campaign, as well as experience the Arena and the new features introduced in the remake. We will be able to maintain the progress made transferring demo saves into the full game.

Before leaving you with a new trailer I remind you that FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake is currently available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The remake of the second chapter is currently under development, you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: Forever Entertainment