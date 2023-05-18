It seems that Front Mission 1st: Remake both in the pipeline also on consoles Playstation. As reported by Gematsu, i PS4 version trophies have appeared in the Exophase portal, probably anticipating an official announcement from Forever Entertainment.

The list seems authentic and is even available in various languages, including Italian. You can read it if you wish this address.

Front Mission 1st: Remake is a tactical RPG in which players pilot war machines called Wanzers to lead their battalion to victory. The combat system revolves around targeting specific parts of opponents to ensure victory. This is the remake of the first game in the series, released in 1995 on Super Nintendo. If you want to know more, find the review of Front Mission 1st: Remake on our pages.

At the moment the game is only available on Nintendo Switch, where the remakes of Front Mission 2 and 3 will also arrive in the future. At this point it would seem plausible that this and the other remakes of the series will also arrive on PS5 and PS4, as well as PC and Xbox, with perhaps the official announcement that will take place at the PlayStation Showcase next week. We’ll see.