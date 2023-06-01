Front Mission 1st: Remake is also coming up PCs, PlayStations and Xboxesafter launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch: the release date is set for June 30, 2023, at a price of 34.99 euros on all platforms in question and a 10% discount until July 12.

After its arrival on Nintendo Switch, Front Mission 1st: Remake will therefore also be available on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, effectively completing its cross-platform transition.

This is the remake of the first chapter of Square Enix’s historic sci-fi strategy series, with a demos which is available today for PC on Steam.

In addition to one completely redone graphics from Forever Entertainment, Front Mission 1st: Remake also introduces other novelties in terms of gameplay and game mechanics, making everything more modern and in step with current experiences, but still keeping the original charm unchanged.

Inside we find a new mode, the original soundtrack and in an orchestral rearranged form as well as new interlude scenes and graphics completely redone in 3D, using the old isometric shot but introducing a totally three-dimensional construction of settings and mechs.

You can learn more about the game by reading our review of Front Mission 1st: Remake in the Nintendo Switch version, pending the launch on the other platforms set for June 30, 2023. In the meantime, Front Mission 2: Remake on Nintendo Switch has been postponed.