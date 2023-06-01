Forever Entertainment And MegaPixel Studio they announced this morning that FRONT MISSION 1st: Remakealready available on Nintendo Switch, will also launch on other platforms later this month. More precisely let’s talk about PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC – through Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.

The release date is set for June 30th at the price of € 34.99, at the moment it is expected to be released only in digital format. Until July 12th the title will be discounted by 10% and a demo is available now on Steam.

On Nintendo Switch, the game is also available in a physical edition and you can find ours here review of FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake. Let’s see below the announcement trailer of the new port of the remake.

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – New platforms

Source: Forever Entertainment