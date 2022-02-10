Forever Entertainment And Square Enix have announced remakes of the first two chapters of Front Missionthe saga of turn-based tactical RPGs set in a future with mechas. Front Mission 1st: Remake will arrive on Nintendo Switch this summer via the eShop and later on an unconfirmed date will be released Front Mission 2: Remake.

Nintendo claims the titles are completely remastered. “In this strategic role-playing game, players will pilot armed machines called Wanzers and lead their battalion to victory“, declares the Japanese company.”The key to winning is to target specific pieces of the enemy to destroy them, slowly unraveling the story of this classic game“.

Polish company Forever Entertainment adds that the remake will have a modern mode with improved controls and that the soundtrack was recorded with an orchestra. “With dozens of characters to meet, a mature storyline and incredible protagonists, Front Mission is the classic Japanese tactical RPG finally available worldwide“.

The series featured a deep storyline focusing on military conflicts and political tensions between supranational powers and has been adapted into films, manga, mobile games, novels and merchandising.

