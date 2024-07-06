Home page politics

In a runoff election, Iran has elected Massoud Peseschkian as its new president. However, the “doctor” with moderate reforms is unlikely to bring about major changes under religious leader Khamenei.

Tehran – Massoud Peseschkian is the new president of Iran. With more than 16 million votes, or around 54 percent, the reform politician narrowly won the runoff election against his ultra-conservative opponent, Said Jalili. The 69-year-old Peseschkian is considered a supporter of better relations with the West and wants to bring Iran “out of isolation” with his reforms. However, there are doubts as to whether the 69-year-old can really implement the promised reforms.

Reform politician and new President Peseschkian wants to improve Iran’s relations with the West and boost the economy

The new Iranian President Peseschkian comes from northwestern Iran. During the election campaign, the candidate initially seemed inconspicuous, campaigning for a new relationship of trust between the people and the government. After earlier failed attempts at reform, political repression and an economic crisis, many young people in Iran have lost faith in political change. This is probably why the 69-year-old appeared approachable during the election campaign, appearing at his campaign events with the slogan “For Iran” and also with his daughter and grandchildren.

Massud Peseschkian emerged as the narrow winner of the Iranian presidential runoff election with around 54 percent. © IMAGO/Hossein Beris

The reforms of former Health Minister Massud Peseschkian are considered more moderate than radical. Like other “reform” politicians, he spoke out in favor of resuming talks with the EU and the USA about the Iranian nuclear program. He also wants to achieve a relaxation of international sanctions in order to help Iran out of the economic crisis. During his election campaign, he also criticized internet censorship and the repressive measures against women who violate the headscarf requirement in public.

Close election campaign with dampeners of hope: Peseschkian emphasizes little influence as president in Iran

Despite the announced moderate reforms, the new Iranian president, who describes himself as conservative in his values, has always expressed his loyalty to the religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Otherwise he would probably not have been approved as a candidate by the powerful Guardian Council.

In contrast to other countries, in Iran it is not the president who is the head of state, but Khamenei. The 85-year-old has been the “Supreme Leader” in Iran since 1989 and is therefore the highest political authority. Peseschkian also pointed out this repeatedly during his election campaign, how the FAZ reported. His influence as president is limited, the release of political prisoners, for example, is beyond his authority.

As the religious leader and head of state in Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the man who has the final say in all decisions. © Vahid Salemi

Surgeon and Minister of Health: Front-line experienced Peseschkian completed medical studies during the war

Before Peseschkian served as health minister in the cabinet of former President Mohammed Khatami from 2001 to 2005, he worked as a heart surgeon in the Iranian metropolis of Tabriz. This is where the 69-year-old got his nickname “Doctor”. During his career as a doctor, he also ran the hospital where he performed operations. The now-designated Iranian president completed his medical studies during the First Gulf War with Iraq. There, Peseschkian served as a medical doctor and as a soldier, including at times on the front lines.

Values-conservative President Peseschkian in Iran is a widower and single father

Iran experts suspect, according to the Daily News, that Peseschkian’s family tragedy may also have earned him sympathy among some voters. The now 69-year-old lost his wife, also a doctor, and his son in a car accident in 1994. He did not remarry and raised his other three children as a single father.

Massud Peseschkian with his daughter. The new president of Iran lost his wife and a child in a car accident. © IMAGO/Morteza Nikoubazl

Peseschkian wanted to become president for the first time in 2013, but withdrew his candidacy himself. Eleven years later, in 2021, he was not approved by the Guardian Council in Iran. The fact that he was now the only “reformer” to be allowed into the race for the presidency is probably also due to his conservative side. Despite his moderate rhetoric, he is considered a defender of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s elite armed forces. He also praised the recent drone and missile attack on Israel in April.

Iran’s new president powerless? Experts see Peseschkian’s victory as a symbolic blow against hardliners

Since the religious leader Khamenei is considered the most important decision-maker in the Islamic country, despite a new president, Peseschkian is not considered to have much power. The new president will also have a hard time implementing his reforms in parliament, which is currently dominated by radical hardliners.

The reform politician’s election victory is seen as a hard blow against the country’s radicals and ultra-conservative politicians, such as his opponent Jalili. Political scientist Tareq Sydiq from the University of Marburg sees Jalili’s defeat as a symbolic success for moderate and reform-minded forces within Iran. A success that will certainly also be acknowledged within the power system. (nbe with material from dpa)