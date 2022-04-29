As part of the VI Cycle of Spanish Dance in theaters and auditoriums in Murcia and coinciding with the celebration of World Dance Day (today, April 29), the Stars of Spanish Dance Gala brings together this Saturday on the stage of the Romea Theater the first dancers from some of the best companies in the country together with international stars representing top level Spanish dance.

Under the direction of Ángel Manarre, who will also dance, Helena Martín, Sergio Bernal, Inma Salomón, Miriam Mendoza, Alejandro Molinero, Álvaro Madrid, Cristina Carnero, Miguel Ángel Serrano, Patricia Fernández and Adrián Maqueda will take to the stage. Artists who will take a tour of Spanish dance through emblematic choreographies and other newly created ones that will try to reflect the greatness of a unique art in the world and value this discipline.