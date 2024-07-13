Saltillo, Mexico.- Judges, magistrates and staff of the Federal Judicial Branch based in Saltillo announced the creation of a movement to oppose the Judicial Reform promoted by the Federal Government.

On Lawyers’ Day, federal court staff held a rally to reject the popular election of judges.

Ana Luisa Beltrán González, a Circuit Magistrate, read a letter on behalf of the staff to alert society that the Judicial Reform threatens the autonomy of the federal Judicial Branch.

“As judges, magistrates, judicial officers, secretaries, attorneys and all the personnel that make up the Judicial Branch of the Federation, we join together in this event to say with one voice that we disapprove of, that we do not agree with, the Judicial Reform,” said Beltrán González.

“We are the human capital, professionals, at the service of the people, built with the public budget that today they simply want to throw away. Therefore, faced with the threat of dismissing us and ending the judicial independence of our country, we form a common front against malicious rhetoric.”

On the occasion of Women’s Lawyers’ Day, the staff of the Judicial Branch met this Friday morning in the parking lot of the federal courts, an unusual event, but one that served to present a position to the 4T.

The judge clarified that the Judiciary does not carry out the investigative work of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, where violations of due process occur.

“It is false that we release criminals, that we protect those who are persecuted without proof. We should not be blamed for the impunity felt by the people of Mexico.”

At the federal level there are about 1,700 judges, justices and magistrates, and in Saltillo, belonging to the Eighth Circuit, there are about 20 judges who joined the movement.

Judge Aldo Cruz Maldonado said that some unionized workers are participating in the movement and called on all workers in the Judiciary to join in, since the Judicial Reform will affect them and, in general, all of society.

In Durango they also reject Judicial Reform

A statement against the constitutional reform was made yesterday by members of the Twenty-Fifth Circuit of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, based in Durango, who stated that the true reason for this initiative is to build the stigma that the judicial function is corrupt and at the service of the powerful, which they categorically denied.

During the celebration of Lawyer’s Day, Judge Marco Antonio Meneses Aguilar said that the initiative to reform the Judiciary is presented to remedy impunity and the lack of justice, given the absence of true independence of the institutions in charge of imparting it, and their distance from the people, but that is not the case.

“This motivation, which undoubtedly wins sympathy and often convinces the most vulnerable, is defeated both by the components of the reform proposal itself and by external data that clearly show that the true reason for the reform is the irrational political prejudice that seeks to build the stigma that the judicial function is corrupt and at the service of the powerful,” he said.

“In no way is the need and motivation for reform a matter of justice, much less because it was far removed from the people.”

Outside the headquarters of the Federal Judicial Branch in the city of Durango, Meneses Aguilar said that the reform foresees profound changes, but two substantial ones stand out: the imposition of the model of selection of judges by popular vote and the replacement of the Federal Judicial Council by an administrative body and a disciplinary court.

“It is said that the disciplinary court may hold the judges responsible for acts or omissions contrary to the public interest or for complicity or concealment of alleged criminals or for issuing resolutions that do not conform to the principle of excellence, concepts so ambiguous that they will give rise to any arbitrariness on the part of the body that is supposed to sanction in an objective manner and in accordance with the law,” he explained.

The magistrate questioned the timing of the presentation of this initiative, indicating why this structural change was not addressed in the judicial reform carried out in 2021.

“So, now you have realized the great evil that plagues society in terms of the administration of justice?” he said.

“It was not until the change of the presidency of the Court, when President Zaldívar’s mandate ended and after the appointment of the new president, that the relationship between the powers began to change and, hiding behind the pretext that autonomy and independence had to be maintained, the relationship began to become strained.