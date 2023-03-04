Home page politics

Ukraine has ordered the evacuation of the frontline town of Kupyansk. Russia is probably bombing the city continuously because it is tactically more important than Bakhmut.

Kupyansk – Russian bombings have been part of the cruel normality in the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk since the end of January: Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a new offensive in the Donbass, the city in the north-east has been attacked by the Russian army on a daily basis, according to a report by the US news portal Voice of America.

Ukraine responded on Thursday (March 2) and ordered partial forced evacuation of the city: “Compulsory evacuation of families with children and residents with reduced mobility has started in the municipality of Kupyansk,” Kharkiv military administration said on its website.

More important than Bachmut in the Ukraine war? Kupyansk important for supply of troops

Kupyansk, a city east of Kharkiv, is strategically even more important in the Ukraine war than the city of Bakhmut, which has been the subject of fighting for months, writes the independent Russian news site The Moscow Times. Apparently it is important above all for the supply of troops: After Kharkiv, Kupjansk is the most important railway junction in the region, writes The Moscow Times and describes it as a “key city” in the Ukraine war.

Just 40 kilometers from the Russian border, Kupjansk had around 30,000 inhabitants in 2020 – but after a year of war in Ukraine, many residents are now likely to have fled. And now, apparently, there is a danger that the city will be captured by the Russian army for the second time.

Russia captured Kupyansk just three days after the start of the Ukraine war

Russia took Kupyansk very quickly after the start of the Ukraine war: on February 27, 2022, three days after the start of the invasion, it was under Russian control. This was a significant gain for Russia: Kupyanks was an important transport hub for supplying Russian soldiers who continued to advance from there.

However, during its counter-offensive at the end of August, Ukraine managed to recapture Kupjansk. On September 10, 2022, the Ukrainian flag was hoisted there again and the Russian army withdrew. Since the end of January, however, Putin’s army has been attacking again on a massive scale, and another Russian occupation is threatening.

Bakhmut has become a symbol, but Kupyansk is more significant

According to a report by Newsweek From a strategic point of view, Kupyansk is even more important for Russia and Ukraine than Bakhmut, which is the focus of attention because of months of heavy fighting. Retired US Major John Spencer is quoted as saying that Bakhmut is primarily politically important for Ukraine and Russia: Because of the intense fighting, the city became an important symbol in the Ukraine war. Kupyansk, on the other hand, has “greater tactical value.”

Political scientist William Reno also said opposite Newsweek, Kupyansk is tactically “more important” than Bakhmut. Before the war began, Bakhmut was of relatively little importance – apart from being a center of the Ukrainian salt industry.

Putin eager to capture Bakhmut in Ukraine war

However, despite immense losses of its own, Russia has been intent on capturing the Ukrainian city for months. This is puzzling at first glance given that it has little strategic advantage for the Russian military, reports The Guardians citing US experts. However, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin apparently plays a decisive role: “Putin’s cook” wants to profit from control of the salt and gypsum mines near Bakhmut. (smu)