Home page politics

Press Split

The right-wing populist Marine Le Pen wants to get an absolute majority in the National Assembly. © Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

The first round of the parliamentary elections in France is like a political earthquake. The right-wing nationalists could become the strongest force. Now all eyes are on the coming week.

Paris – In France, right-wing nationalists and bourgeois parties are fighting for power in the country after the first round of the parliamentary elections. After its outstanding performance in the first round, Marien Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) hopes to gain an absolute majority in the National Assembly and thus come to power. President Emmanuel Macron and the left-wing camp want to try to prevent this by forming a common front in the run-off elections on July 7.

As expected, the RN and its allies came in ahead in the first round of the early parliamentary elections in France with 33 to 34.2 percent. According to forecasts, the right-wing populists could become the strongest force in the lower house with 230 to 280 seats. However, they may just miss the absolute majority with 289 seats.

President Emmanuel Macron’s center camp came in third place with 20.7 to 22 percent, behind the left-wing alliance Nouveau Front Populaire with 28.1 to 29.1 percent. The left could get 125 to 200 seats. Macron’s liberals are in danger of dropping to just 60 to 100 seats.

The Rassemblement National is pleased with its good performance in the first round of the parliamentary elections in France. © Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

Candidates withdraw for tactical reasons

How many seats the blocs will get in the National Assembly will only be decided in run-off elections next Sunday. Both the left-wing alliance and Macron’s party said they would step down in the constituencies where they came in third place in favor of candidates who are able to beat the Rassemblement National.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who fears for his job, warned: “Never before in our democracy has the National Assembly been exposed to the risk of being dominated by the extreme right as it is this evening.” It is a moral duty to do everything possible to prevent the worst.

Le Pen, on the other hand, called for her party to gain an absolute majority in the upcoming runoff elections. “Nothing has been won, the second round is decisive.” RN party leader Jordan Bardella announced that he would take over the government as prime minister with an absolute majority in parliament.

A shift to the right would have international consequences

If the RN actually wins an absolute majority, Macron would effectively be forced to appoint a prime minister from the ranks of the right-wing nationalists. This is because the lower house can overthrow the government. While the supporters of the RN hope for a change of power, the majority of French people fear that the right-wing nationalists will take power. On Sunday evening, thousands of people demonstrated against the extreme right in Paris and several other cities.

Many French people in Paris fear a right-wing nationalist government. © Louise Delmotte/AP/dpa

In this case, Germany and Europe would have to prepare themselves for the fact that the divided country would no longer follow a clear course and would become less reliable. As president, Macron has priority in foreign policy. But if the 28-year-old Bardella becomes prime minister, he would hardly be able to continue his line unhindered. Instead of new initiatives, administration would be the order of the day in France.

In contrast to Macron, the RN does not care much about close cooperation with Germany. The party also wants to limit the influence of the European Union in France.

Jordan Bardella wants to become France’s next prime minister. © Aurelien Morissard/AP/dpa

France faces standstill

However, if the current forecasts come true and neither camp gains an absolute majority, France would face tough coalition negotiations. It is currently not foreseeable how the fundamentally different political players can come together to form a government.

If no solution is found, the current government could remain in office as a kind of transitional government or a government of experts could be appointed. In such a scenario, France would face political stagnation. A government without a majority would not be able to launch new projects. dpa