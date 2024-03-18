Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Following US pressure for reform, Palestinian President Abbas has appointed a new prime minister – to the displeasure of his own people.

Ramallah – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has turned several groups against him by appointing a new prime minister. On Thursday (March 14) he appointed his long-time adviser Mohammed Mustafa as the new prime minister.

The personnel decision for the economist with a degree from George Washington University in New York drives a further wedge between Abbas' Fatah party and the terrorist organization that dominates the Gaza Strip Hamas. But it's not just the Islamists who are dissatisfied with Abbas' decision, communists and social democrats are also criticizing the move.

Palestinian President Abbas appoints Mohammed Mustafa as prime minister. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Palestinian President Office

War in Israel: Hamas sees rule in Gaza threatened by the Palestinian Authority

The previous Fatah Prime Minister Mohammed Shtajjeh resigned around three weeks ago with the entire Palestinian government based in the West Bank – according to information from Timeto clear the way for the reform of the autonomous authority. Hamas sees this development as a threat to its dominance in the Gaza Strip, where it took sole control in 2007.

But it's not just Hamas that is critical of Mustafa's appointment. The Islamic Jihad, the Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Palestinian National Initiative also criticize the personnel decision, according to the AFP. The four groups said forming a new government without “national consensus” would “reinforce exclusionary politics and deepen divisions.”

There is already a “huge gap” between the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian population. Fatah also responded with criticism and blamed Hamas and the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel for the “return of the Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip.”

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

The USA and Biden have concrete ideas for Gaza after the war

The four organizations said according to information from the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz, especially the timing of the decision is dangerous. The division is particularly condemnable at a sensitive time and at “a historic crossroads where Palestinians need unity and a unified national government that will promote the reconstruction of the Palestinian arena and pave the way for elections.”

Abbas' appointment of the new prime minister was also a response to the desired reform of the Palestinian Authority. The USA and President Joe Biden have a concrete idea of ​​what the Gaza Strip will look like after War in Israel should be organized: Hamas should disappear and the Palestinian Authority (PA) should take control again. A peaceful two-state solution remains the goal, but Benajmin Netanyahu's Israel rejects a Fatah government in Gaza. (Laura May)