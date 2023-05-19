













FromSoftware’s Sekiro would be about to have its anime adaptation

There are several video games that have jumped from mechanical platforms to streaming ones. Among the best known we have Castlevania, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Witcher and Blade Runner, all available on Netflix.

Each of these titles have been very well accepted, and their adaptations have even interested new players in their deliveries in video game format. Currently, a new rumor about Sekiro emerged.

An anonymous anime specialist influencer posted some comments on Twitter about the chances of a leak suggesting that the Sekiro anime is in production right now and that we could see it soon on our screens.

Source: FromSoftware

The adaptation causes a lot of expectation since the installment has stealth sections in addition to melee combat, in general it provides a fairly complete gameplay experience, due to this, the adaptation’s capacity is questioned.

Nevertheless, the anime itself is a rumor, so it will be necessary to see if in principle this production is possible.

About Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The video game developed by FromSoftware is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows.

It was released on March 22, 2019 and received the GOTY. It is one of the best positioned video games.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice It costs around 1300 MXN.

