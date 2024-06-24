FromSoftware is currently one of the most popular and famous studios in the gaming scene. After all, after having practically created a subgenre with souls-like and created highly appreciated titles such as the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne and more, the team has achieved unparalleled success with Elden Ring, the icing on the cake of a long trail of excellent results that has been going on for over ten years, all at a rather tight pace of development and publication. What is the secret of this team?

According to Hidetaka Miyazaki it is to never assume that something will automatically succeed because it has already had it in the past, a philosophy that has allowed the team to create better and better games and make thoughtful decisions. This, in summary, is what the boss of FromSoftware reported in an interview with The Guardian before the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, the gigantic expansion of Elden Ring.