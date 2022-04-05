Long before I became the developer of Elden Ringof the saga of Souls and of Sekiro, FromSoftware he already had some hits to his credit like the Armored Core franchise, or titles like Enchanted Arms and King’s Field which were quite well known outside of Japan. One of the games from those years was 2009’s Ninja Blade, a hack and slash exclusive to Xbox 360 and PC.

In Ninja Blade, players embody a vision of the modern ninja with a katana, two small swords and a large one to fight a variety of enemies. It’s undeniable that the game, like most of that style of the era, heavily draws on Devil May Cry and even Ninja Gaiden.

The developer, after the success of Elden Ring, appears to be shelving some of its older productions, including Ninja Blade, which without any announcements has been removed from Steam where it is no longer available for purchase.

Ninja Blade (Steam) is $ 7.99 on GMG XP Offer https://t.co/7u2MDKSNY4 #to delisted from Steam this morning. developed by FromSoftware pic.twitter.com/8AK9DEHBgf – Wario64 (@ Wario64) April 1, 2022



There is currently no official reason why the game has been withdrawn from Valve’s platform, although it is more likely due to its years, as the game had shown signs of incompatibility with the latest hardware.

Source: GameRant