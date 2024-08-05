It would seem not, at least according to what was reported by Hidetaka Miyazaki president of FromSoftware and director of Elden Ring.

The natural trend of the video game market today is to create ever bigger games. Putting aside the discussion about whether this is a good or bad thing, it is what often happens: the new game of many part-map sagas promises even wider worlds and even more content, often. Perhaps we should apply the same kind of reasoning to the FromSoftware’s next game which will follow the huge success of Elden Ring ?

Miyazaki’s statement

In an interview with The GuardianMiyazaki confirmed that players shouldn’t expect FromSoftware to make a game bigger than Elden Ring. He also talked about how the studio tries to stay sustainable and make sure it doesn’t put all its eggs in one basket.

Hidetaka Miyazaki is the director of Elden Ring

“The budget, the scale, the scope, everything has grown to a point where the margin for failure is not tolerated as I think it was in the past. FromSoftware has its own way of hedging risks, so to speak, in that most of our projects have a partner that funds the project… From a business management perspective, we don’t put everything on a single project…”.

“Before and after Elden Ring, there will be a clear difference. You can see that in Armored Core VI, I would say. Where is FromSoftware at this point, in terms of scale? I would say that Elden Ring is really the limit.. We’ve leveraged all the resources and talent we have access to. If we were to aim even higher, I would have concerns.”

“Perhaps the next phase will be to have more projectswhere some of the younger talent will have the opportunity to manage and direct the game design of a smaller project.”

FromSoftware may also work in other directions beyond video games: Miyazaki says there is interest in an Elden Ring TV series or film.