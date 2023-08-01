Yuka Kitamuraalso known as principal composer of Elden Ringannounced that it has left FromSoftware to work as a freelancer.

Kitamura worked for FromSoftware since 2011 and his early works include music tracks for Armored Core: Verdict Day, Dark Souls II and Dark Souls II: Crown of the Sunken King. Kitamura has contributed to the soundtrack of great games such as Bloodborne, Dark Souls III and Elden Ring. Writing on Twitter, Kitamura revealed that a new one has been created website to support his new job direction.