Yuka Kitamuraalso known as principal composer of Elden Ringannounced that it has left FromSoftware to work as a freelancer.
Kitamura worked for FromSoftware since 2011 and his early works include music tracks for Armored Core: Verdict Day, Dark Souls II and Dark Souls II: Crown of the Sunken King. Kitamura has contributed to the soundtrack of great games such as Bloodborne, Dark Souls III and Elden Ring. Writing on Twitter, Kitamura revealed that a new one has been created website to support his new job direction.
Kitamura wrote: “Thank you all for your continued support. Today I have an announcement to make. I have decided to leave FromSoftware, the company I used to work for, and to start working as a freelance composer in August. I would like to continue to express myself in video game music across various genres of music. I hope you can listen to my music in the future! I’ve created a new website.”
Obviously it is possible that Kitamura you still cooperate with FromSoftware on future projects, simply in a freelance format which could allow you more earnings and more freedom to follow different projects.
#FromSoftwareElden #Ring #lead #composer #Yuka #Kitamura #leaves #team
Leave a Reply