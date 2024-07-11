A new job ad posted by FromSoftware would seem to suggest the work on a DLC of Armored Core 6 or directly a new game in the mech-based action series after the critical and commercial success of the latest chapter released last year.

Specifically, an advertisement for a Character Modeller has been published on the studio’s official website, who will be responsible for the “character or robot modeling and texturing“. Clearly the word “robot” is the one that has most intrigued fans of the series, although in these cases it is best to keep enthusiasm low while waiting for possible official confirmations.