A new job ad posted by FromSoftware would seem to suggest the work on a DLC of Armored Core 6 or directly a new game in the mech-based action series after the critical and commercial success of the latest chapter released last year.
Specifically, an advertisement for a Character Modeller has been published on the studio’s official website, who will be responsible for the “character or robot modeling and texturing“. Clearly the word “robot” is the one that has most intrigued fans of the series, although in these cases it is best to keep enthusiasm low while waiting for possible official confirmations.
Won’t we have to wait another 11 years for a new Armored Core?
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will celebrate its first anniversary since its launch in stores on August 24th and the hypothesis of a DLC is not so unlikely. In this regard, last year the well-known dataminer Zullie The Witch (who in the past revealed some cut contents of Elden Ring), discovered references to some mech parts planned for a DLCwhich strengthens theories about a possible expansion.
If this is not the case, the hypothesis that a new game is being worked on is gaining traction. After all, Fires of Rubicon has proven to be a commercial success for Kadokawa, the parent company of FromSoftware, while just a few months ago Hidetaka Miyazaki declared that the studio has the “strong will to continue the series in the future”. In short, we doubt that this time fans will have to wait 11 years (the time elapsed between the fifth and sixth chapters) to play a new Armored Core.
#FromSoftware #Working #Armored #Core #DLC #Sequel #Announcement #Suggests
Excellent blog here Also your website loads up very fast What web host are you using Can I get your affiliate link to your host I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol