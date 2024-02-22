The president of FromSoftware, Hidetaka Miyazakicommented on the last difficult years of the gaming industry, specifically regarding the continuous layoffs, stating that his current vision for the company is the expansion.

Speaking to IGN USA, Miyazaki said he was “aware of the situation” and described it as “heartbreaking” but declined to go into detail. “It's hard for me to understand the exact circumstances. I don't want to talk about it specifically,” she said.

“Speaking on behalf of FromSoftware, I think we are very lucky because we have many emerging and passionate developers who have grown and developed within the studio and reached director positions and this has allowed them to direct projects such as the recent Armored Core VI.”

“We have a lot of these emerging directors to whom we can delegate these projects and we are able to have multiple projects going at the same time.”

“In this climate, at least for us, I predict a FromSoftware where games can be directed by others, not just me. I think that in the face of this struggle and the situation that the video game industry is in right now, I see this moment as a moment to continue to grow, to continue to cultivate this talent and to continue to release these games for as long as possible. possible”.