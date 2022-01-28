Not much time left for the premiere of Elden Ring, and of course the community couldn’t be more excited. The idea of ​​having a game of FromSoftware open world is certainly interesting for many, and although this genre has already been quite explored in the industry, the authors of this challenging adventure did not have as much experience with it, which represented a more difficult challenge than they thought.

Talking with him PlayStation Blog, Hidetaka Miyazakigame director, revealed some of the most frustrating challenges he and his team faced during the development of Elden Ring:

“There were two big challenges that we faced during the development of Elden Ring. The first of these was to expand the level of freedom. More than any of our previous games, Elden Ring has a huge open world, so we had to think about how we would maintain our style of gameplay, while at the same time offering this sense of freedom. So with elements like balancing user exploration as well as boss fights and player progression throughout the adventure, all of that turned out to be more difficult than we thought. But we learned a lot of things trying to achieve it. Another challenge with making an open world was the pace at which the player progressed, essentially looking at how the player explores at their own pace and how factors like game scale and freedom are incorporated.”

If you were wondering exactly how big the open world of Elden Ring, well Miyazaki revealed that finishing the story would take you around 30 hours, but again, that’s just the content of the story and there’s sure to be a lot more to explore within the title.

Elden Ring comes to consoles PlayStation and Xbox on February 25, 2022.

Publisher’s note: Without a doubt, Elden Ring is one of my most anticipated games this year and I think that in the end, FromSoftware will deliver another sensational adventure that will surely end up being nominated for this year’s big awards.

Via: PlayStationBlog