This week has been quite shaken in the world of video games, since in the course of one day there were quite a few announcements, such as all the partner games that will be coming to Nintendo Switch or even the reveal of the four titles of Xbox that reach more platforms. However, these announcements were not enough to overshadow the most anticipated video, and that was precisely the first look at Shadow of the Erdtreethe expansion that will reach Elden Ring midyear.

Although it has not yet been launched, fans and media have begun to wonder what is next for the saga, and whether there will be a new expansion or a totally new game to explore never-before-seen regions and eliminate bosses that go beyond imagination. Fortunately, this already has an answer, because IGN He has directly asked the person responsible for the saga, Hidetaka Miyazakiif we will see more of this story or if everything will end with Erdtree.

Here is his response:

We don't want to say that this is the end of the Elden Ring saga for now. I think we said something similar at the end of Dark Souls 3. We didn't want to reduce those possibilities or end them right then and there. And it's a similar story with Elden Ring. We don't want to discourage the chances of this happening. There may be more ideas in the future. We don't have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel, but we definitely don't want to eliminate that possibility. We think there could well be something in the future.

As for the current times, the upcoming DLC ​​will be released at a price of $40 USD, which is just over half of a full game, and from what they promise, the scale of this new adventure will be enormous, so much so that players should return to the vanilla game to prepare. Something that also draws attention is that this content will have a special edition, something that is not usually seen in this industry for products.

Remember that Elden Ring Shadow of The Erdtree he arrives June 21, 2024. Available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: People will definitely always want more Elden Ring, even when the DLC arrives and they finish it with all the trophies and achievements. But I think it would be better to give it a break, this to move on to the Bloodborne remaster that many are asking for.