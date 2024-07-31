It is no secret that Elden Ring It is a difficult game, but never impossible, since the title offers us enough tools to overcome each challenge in the way that best suits the public. However, it seems that one person has not understood this, since A player is planning to sue FromSoftware for the high difficulty present in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Recently, it was revealed that a user plans to file a lawsuit against FromSoftware on September 25 due to the high difficulty present in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. As if that were not enough, this person has also pointed out that The legal action will accuse the company of hiding content from playerswho cannot access certain sections due to the high challenge they represent, or because the developers do not want it.

On this last point, the user has pointed out that there are sections that data miners and hackers have found, but are inaccessible to the average player, hiding content from consumers. However, It should be remembered that developers are constantly experimenting with models and areas. which, at the end of the day, are not part of the final release for various reasons. This does not mean that content is blocked for the player, since it is incomplete material that no one should see.

For the moment we can only wait for this person to issue his demand, something that would happen on September 25th. However, this is very likely not something that will impact FromSoftware. In related topics, here you can check out our review of Shadow of the Edrtree. Similarly, Elden Ring receives a new update.

Author’s Note:

This person is delusional. While it is true that Shadow of the Erdtree It’s a difficult experience, but it’s not impossible, and the game offers plenty of tools for each person to finish this adventure in the way they like best. At best, this is just a complaint.

Via: Vandal