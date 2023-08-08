FromSoftware he totaled cash For 152 million dollars during the last fiscal year, which ended on March 31st: results that the Japanese studio achieved mainly thanks to the sales of Elden Ring.

The interesting thing about the data provided by the Japanese development team, however, is i profit margins equal to 91 million dollars: having managed to contain production costs, the studio directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki obtained a margin of about 60%, very high for this sector.

As we know, last May the sales of Elden Ring reached 20.5 million copies, contributing substantially to the customs clearance of the soulslike subgenre at the general public.