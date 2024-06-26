After a large part of the community complained about the high difficulty in Shadow of the Erdtreeit seems that FromSoftware has finally decided to listen to these fans. Update 1.12.2 is currently available. Elden Ringwhich reduces the difficulty of the DLC.

The most recent update is now available. Elden Ring, which, among other things, has increased the effectiveness of the Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ash, exclusive items of this DLC that increase the strength and defense of your person and summons. Thus, These items now provide a greater stat boost, something that will reduce the difficulty of the expansion.

If this is not to your liking, There is always the possibility of simply not using these two itemssomething that could be counterproductive, since the difficulty in Shadow of the Erdtree is quite high. Remember that this element has been criticized by many, since the challenge is greater than what many expected. This has been a point that has received praise from some, but others have pointed out that the challenge feels artificial.

Although this update will surely be well received by some, others will not be happy. On related topics, you can check our review of Shadow of the Erdtree here. Likewise, fans are review bombing this expansion.

Author’s Note:

The community is very strange regarding the difficulty in Elden Ring. Some have even gone so far as to mention that using summons is cheating, which is an exaggeration. FromSoftware’s work is so great that there are a thousand ways to play, and they are all valid.

Via: Bandai Namco