Kadokawa Corporation has released the FromSoftware Financial Resultswhich demonstrate a clear decline in revenue and operating profit compared to the previous year, but still remaining on excellent levels thanks to the company’s main games.

In particular, Armored Core 6 has proven to be a “hit” above expectationsalthough obviously not at the level of Elden Ring, which for its part continues to drive FromSoftware’s revenues given its ability to continue selling even a considerable distance from its release on the market.

Although the comparison with the previous year is therefore negative, FromSoftware’s performance is still absolutely positive, and its titles still prove to be of notable importance on the market, even for lesser-known games such as Armored Core 6.