Kadokawa Corporation has released the FromSoftware Financial Resultswhich demonstrate a clear decline in revenue and operating profit compared to the previous year, but still remaining on excellent levels thanks to the company’s main games.
In particular, Armored Core 6 has proven to be a “hit” above expectationsalthough obviously not at the level of Elden Ring, which for its part continues to drive FromSoftware’s revenues given its ability to continue selling even a considerable distance from its release on the market.
Although the comparison with the previous year is therefore negative, FromSoftware’s performance is still absolutely positive, and its titles still prove to be of notable importance on the market, even for lesser-known games such as Armored Core 6.
The next period will be better, thanks to Shadow of the Erdtree
Specifically, FromSoftware’s financial results show significant declines in the two aforementioned categories, as we can see below.
According to analyst Serkan Toto, reporting on public data from Kadokawa, FromSoftware’s revenue was $101 million for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, a 29% decline from the previous year.
Operating profit was $43 million, down 50% from the previous year, but still a positive figure for a company of this size, considering an operating profit margin of 42.5%.
The next fiscal quarter should also bring significant increases in FromSoftware’s financial figures, thanks in large part to the launch of the expansion Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
#FromSoftware #Profits #Drop #Armored #Core #Beats #Expectations #Elden #Ring #Continues #Sell
Leave a Reply