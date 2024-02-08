It is well known that even though many FromSoftware games are published by Bandai Namco, This company really does not own the developer, those who have that position are Kadowaka Gameswhich have also been made into franchises such as Lollipop Chainsaw, which actually has a remake on the way. And now, it seems that there is a new member to the family, this is Acquirewho have developed for square enix the two deliveries of Octopath Traveler.

This is what has been mentioned in a statement regarding the purchase:

To strengthen the ability to create intellectual property in games as part of our gaming business strategy, we have made Acquire Corp. a wholly owned subsidiary. By acquiring the company, which has produced million-selling titles, we hope to generate synergies with our existing gaming-related subsidiaries, strengthen our planning and development capabilities across the group and enhance our line-up of console games.

It is worth mentioning that Kadokawa is not really dedicated to publishing video games, but just like Embracer Groupis a conglomerate of companies that at the same time create titles for others that have the capital to launch the games, which is why at the time we saw Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice developed by FromSoftware but published by Activision.

That means Acquire can continue developing games Octopath Traveler in case there are more in the future, only that the owner of the franchise is square enix. So, there would be no problem for them to bring more experiences that RPG lovers will love.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It's good that this studio is finally valued more than it already is, after all they have created incredible experiences that sell very well. In fact, it is a little worrying that Square Enix did not want to acquire them, but now with this new support they will continue their great work.