It’s almost a year since the launch of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubiconand those who know their developers well, FromSoftwarethey know that many of their current games always get additional content after being released, as proof of this are all theSouls, Bloodborne and now with Elden Ring. For this reason, they think that the giant mecha title will have more to tell, and the clue has been found within the website of these video game creators.

A user has turned to the company’s careers section, and found a rather striking position that requires skills from a developer well versed in modeling and texturing of robot characters, implying that it is either a DLC or some sequel. They are now done with Shadow of The Erdtree, so they could put all their efforts into creating more bosses for this challenging action title.

It is worth mentioning that last year, mentions of a DLC were found in the hidden files of the video game itself. The reliable source Zullie revealed that a handful of lines in the text of the message made reference to an extra. Messages such as 710,000 pieces of DLC have been disabled were detected. That makes it imminent that we will see a lot more of this video game soon, by which we mean possibly 2025.

Here is the description of the game:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the sixth main installment in the Armored Core video game series developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Released in 2023, the game marks the return of the franchise after a hiatus of over a decade. It maintains the core of the series, focusing on mecha customization and combat. Players can design and customize their own mechs, known as “Armored Cores,” with a wide variety of parts and armaments. Gameplay is characterized by tactical and strategic combat, where players must adapt to different combat situations and opponents. It has been well received by fans of the series and new players alike, thanks to its combination of deep gameplay, detailed customization, and immersive narrative.

Remember that the title is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Insider Gaming

Author’s note: It would be great to have more mech combat, and especially a new array of interchangeable weapons.