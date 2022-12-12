Talking to IGN USA about Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the next game from FromSoftware, Miyazaki discussed FromSoftware’s overall approach to game development. He explained the design elements the studio became known for after Demon’s Souls—brutal combat, mysterious worlds built for exploration, and a “sense of darkness” – are a consequence of the tastes of the team and his own, more than anything related to souls-like.

“I think more than being typically Soulsborne, these are typical FromSoftware things in general,” Miyazaki said. “These are things we’ve always liked and always bragged about… We always want to set a certain challenge level to keep the game rewarding for players. These are my general habits when it comes to game development, and in general they are things that I think we have taken from the history of FromSoftware, going all the way back to King’s Field.

Miyazaki also commented on the studio’s love of the post-apocalyptic settings (or similar), stating that it is perhaps partly due to the influence of former FromSoftware CEO Naotoshi Zin. Miyazaki later said that his tastes “are similar, so I think that’s why the apocalypses are also present in modern Soulsborne titles”.

Elden Ring is brighter than other games, but still quite “apocalyptic”

In addition to this, Miyazaki surprisingly said that happy and cheerful settings are more difficult to create. “A vibrant, bright setting is a bit beyond FromSoftware’s skills or experience as a developer,” he said. “So it’s easier for us to focus and apply our resources on what we’re good at and what we’re used to doing. It’s therefore easier for us to express ourselves in these darker and quieter apocalyptic settings than in the more lively and enlivened”.

What do you think? Miyazaki, in the same interview, also confirmed that Armored Core 6 shouldn’t be considered a souls-like.