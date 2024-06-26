The franchise of Elden Ring has returned to the public eye thanks to the release of the latest DLC content, Shadow of The Erdtree, which has had its share of controversy in terms of difficulty, but which has also garnered many more fans due to the number of monsters and bosses they added. With such a rich universe, fans have thought that it might be a good idea for there to be a film or television adaptation, and it seems that the people at FromSoftware agrees with the proposal.

The fantasy role-playing game is set in a world called The Lands Between, which was created in collaboration with the author of Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin . Which sees players take on the role of one of the Tarnished, individuals whose ancestors were exiled many years ago. But when the ring elden is shattered, they have the chance to return and conquer the land they were once banished from and take revenge.

Here is what he himself mentioned Hidetaka Miyazaki:

I see no reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example. But I don’t think that either I or From Software have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. That’s where a very strong partner would come into play. We would have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever we are trying to achieve, but there is certainly interest.

Here is the synopsis of the game:

Elden Ring is an action role-playing video game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Released on February 25, 2022, the game has been widely anticipated and received praise for its open-world design, deep gameplay, and intriguing narrative. It is set in the Between Lands, a vast, dark world full of mysteries, fantastic creatures, and fallen kingdoms. The story focuses on players as “Lightless,” characters who must recover the fragments of the Elden Ring, a mystical entity that has been shattered, to become Lord Elden and restore order to the Middle Lands. It has been received with great enthusiasm by both critics and players. It has been praised for its open-world design, refined combat system, and rich narrative, cementing its position as one of the best games in its genre.

Remember that you can now play the DLC on consoles PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It would be interesting to have these books adapted into films, and make the franchise more global. We will have to wait and see if one day they decide to create the film, I think Warner could be the best candidate to talk to.