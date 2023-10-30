The news was reported by IGN Japan, which reports that the studio also organized an event in December for the recruitment of new staff, with open positions for many roles, such as game and system programmers, audio and cinematic technicians, character designers and settings, PR and quality control workers.

FromSoftware the Japanese studio behind the Dark Souls and Elden Ring series, has started a massive recruitment campaign of new developers to bring to life “multiple new projects” in progress, to the delight of all fans of the games produced by Hidetaka Miyazaki’s teams.

Big ambitions for the future?

The idea would therefore seem to be that of a clear one expansion of the studiowhich probably thanks to the latest successes recorded by Armored Core 6 (which seems to have reached 2.8 million copies sold) and, above all, Elden Ring (20.5 million copies in May 2023) is defining even more ambitious objectives than in past.

We know for sure that one of these is to become an independent publisher for your own games, therefore without having to rely on third parties, such as Bandai Namco for Elden Ring and Dark Souls.

At the moment we know that FromSoftware is working on the long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring, which should arrive on PC and consoles over the next year, while it is not clear whether Armored Core 6 will receive any type of paid DLC in the coming months . Furthermore, as confirmed by the hiring campaign, there are also several projects in the pipeline yet to be revealed to the general public.