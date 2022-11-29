Elden Ring is one of the most awarded games of 2022, but its developers are being accused of crunch. Some FromSoftware employees posted comments on a network, with negative comments regarding the workloads.

Source: FromSoftware

As a result of this, the Gamesindustry medium decided to look for some employees who preferred to remain anonymous. According to the interviewees, FromSoftware does incur some crunch, although they considered that it was not so severe. In addition to having a certain level of satisfaction with their work.

Although the interviewees were not upset, they did comment on some injustices. For example, the fact that they consider that salaries are not ideal. They also highlighted that although they were paid for their crunch hours, they did so with lower figures than the ones that correspond to them per hour.

Finally, they indicated that crunch situations in FromSoftware usually occur only in the three months prior to a release.. The rest of the development time supposedly work schedules are respected. But it must be taken into account that perhaps the employees interviewed are not the ones who “have suffered” the most from this practice.

What is the crunch of which FromSoftware is accused?

Crunching is a practice that often occurs in video game development. This consists of keeping employees working long hours in order to deliver a good product. In recent years, attempts have been made to minimize it for the health of employees, but cases continue to appear.

Source: Myhrtool

In addition to FromSoftware, companies like Naughty Dog and Rockstar Games have also been accused of doing this. Hopefully as time progresses, this will become less common. For our part as consumers, we can contribute by not demanding that a game be released as soon as possible. With more time in the oven, the experience can be better and without altering the work schedules of the workers.

