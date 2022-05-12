FromSoftwaredeveloper of Elden Ring, could work on an anime or manga video gamethis is what it is possible to guess through some reflections that are also the result of a member of ResetEra.

The parent company of FromSoftware is the Kadokawa Corporation, a large Japanese company with many brands under its wing, including the magazines that publish Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cowboy Beebop, and other manga.

Kadokawa’s latest financial gainsas observed by ResetEra’s Nightengale, pointed out that the same company is planning to adapt some of its anime and manga into video gameswith FromSoftware indicated as one of the resources useful for the adaptations, together with Spike Chunsoft (with the development of Jump Force) and Gotcha Gotcha Games (RPG Maker).

However, it is extremely difficult for FromSoftware to be kept mainly engaged in one of these productions, given its success with Elden Ring and its other IPs.

Furthermore it is not clear which manga or anime Kadokawa intends to adapt and enter the video game industry, however it has been stated that the intention is to create a next big hit based on original works to be transformed into a videogame adaptation. And when it says so, it also sounds a bit generic, but we await further clues before unbalancing ourselves.

Considering the vastness of the Kadokawa company, the company will certainly have only to choose, and we think that there will be very many choices, especially considering the immense ramification of the company and of the companies under it.

The Neon Genesis Evangelion manga series, for example, was part of Monthly Shonen Ace magazine, which in turn is owned by Kadokawa Future Publishing, whose company comes from Kadokawa Corporation.

Its anime divisions are equally vast and branching, as Kadowaka has ties to The Girl Who Leapt Throught Time, Sword Art Online, Angel Beast, and many more. Since we mentioned Elden Ring, you haven’t missed our review? Come on, you have to read it.