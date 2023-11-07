The one between FromSoftware and PlayStation it is a story full of great successes and satisfactions, and it seems destined not to end, for the moment. A new rumor reports, in fact, that the software house is working on a title in exclusive for PS5.

The site reports this indiscretion to us Gamerantwhich he mentions a source from Brazilusually a very fertile ground for leaks given the different trademark registration policies.

According to this source the game would be in development since 2020 and there is every reason to say that it could be a title that fans of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s works have been waiting for since time immemorial: the remake of Bloodborne.

We have no information to support this hypothesis, unfortunately, but neither do we have any element, among those at our disposal, which denies this possibility: the only certainty is that it will not be work related to Deracinethe latest PlayStation exclusive from FromSoftware.

Bloodbornereleased in 2015 and still exclusive to PS4, is one of the most beloved soulslike titles ever, so much so that it was a source of inspiration for highly successful works such as the recent Lies of P.

Has the time finally come to see Bloodborne remastered on PS5? While you wait, know that Hunter fans they will soon be able to… race through a version of Bloodborne never seen before.