Something that has not been so clear with the company FromSoftwareis which franchises they own, given that there were people who thought at the time that Sekiro It belonged to Activision, something that in the end did not turn out to be true and this IP is owned as is by its developers. However, when they are deals between the company that belongs to Kadokawa Games and Bandai Namcothings are somewhat different, since they are divided into percentages, and on this occasion someone on both sides rested on their laurels.

According to what has been mentioned on networks, FromSoftware is now the absolute owner of Elden Ringgame released in the 2022 that combines the fantastic of open worlds but with the gameplay of Dark Soulsthus managing to become a product of excellence and therefore, winning the awards for the best of 2022. And they achieved this by making a change of ownership of Kabushiki Kausha Bandai Namco Entertainment to Kabushiki Kausha FromSoftware.

This action may be due to the fact that the company obtained a large purchase of shares by Tencent and also sony, who now have some percentage of the company in their hands, establishing that they may now have more right to keep the intellectual properties they develop. At least that's what those from Kadowaka Games at the time.

Likewise, it has not been clear if this change will in any way affect the development of the next DLC and hence there is a possible delay in it, also knowing if Bandai Namco are going to get involved in the process or if they will jump ship and the team itself Dark SoulsThey will be in charge of moving the expansion. Until now, much is unknown about the subject, but it is possible that we will know a little more in the middle of the year, during the framework of the Summer Game Fest.

Via: Reset Era

Editor's note: It is good that little by little the company is left with the game that they have really invented and that they do not share the credit with the publisher. After all, they don't own the studio, they only commission them because they know they are the best at making these types of games.