For some time now there has been talk of a possible acquisition of FromSoftware from PlayStation. The news seemed to have almost become official when several days ago the director, global head of the third-party portfolio of PlayStation had posted a very unequivocal tweet that had sparked new speculations on the acquisition.

Shawn Benson, is the Global Head of Third Party Portfolio, which he posted on his profile Twitter official, a photo that portrayed her next to a statue of Maleniaone of the bosses of Elden Ring, writing that Malenia would become her best friend in the workplace. Obviously, such a tweet has greatly fueled rumors and speculations, practically giving the negotiation to an end PlayStation was pursuing for the acquisition of FromSoftware.

Unfortunately, however, things do not seem to be so close to the conclusion or at least it would not seem so, because always Bensonpublished several posts after the incident, clarifying that the tweet it was nothing more than a love message for the game. The Global Head of Third Party Portfolio tried to explain to users that it was his first day back at the office, upon entering he had seen the statue near his colleague’s desk and from there the post. Shawn also explained that she is solely responsible for third-party content acquisitions and not companies (which is obviously real, acquiring a company is very different from acquiring IP). The acquisition part of the companies is handled by a completely different team.

Obviously the news has disappointed and will disappoint many fans of PlayStationwhich by now had assumed the acquisition of FromSoftware. Hope, however, must not be completely lost, because the content publication and then the immediate turnaround of the authors is now a known practice, which serves to create a lot of hype around the news. These tricks can be either studied at the tables by companies, or sometimes even errors by individual users who misrepresent company directives. Most likely PlayStation he would not even want to publish such news, through the profile of one of his employees, but would have planned a completely different communication plan.