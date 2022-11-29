It’s no secret that crunch is one of the most hated elements in the entire industry, but one from which it is almost impossible to escape. Thus, a recent report has accused FromSoftware long working hours, and pay that is not commensurate with the time employees spend in the office.

After the success of Elden Ring, multiple comments on social media and on job sites, such as a job board similar to Glassdoor Career Connection between 2012 and 2019, accused FromSoftware of crunch. As these reports became known, GamesIndustry.biz had the opportunity to speak with some employees and former employees of the Japanese companymost have remained anonymous to avoid any problems.

Interviewees point out that crunch usually occurs for periods of up to three months prior to the launch of a major title, but outside of this, the practice is not that common. This is what one person commented:

“The industry in general in Japan is not that crazy compared to my experience in other fields. Japan has many holidays [y] there is a rule that staff [de From Software] you shouldn’t stay past 10pm, and 90% of the time, the staff don’t stay past 9pm”

In crunch cases, employees are rewarded with higher pay, but after midnight, this is only reflected in half their salary. Here a problem arises, since it has been pointed out that FromSoftware employees salary is approximately ¥3.41 million yen, equivalent to just under $25,000, significantly less than the ¥5.2 million yen, or $38,000, that Atlus employees earn.

However, although there is talk of cruch and low wages, From Software employees are satisfied with their jobs. One of these workers even compared work life to Dark Souls:

“It’s a little tense in a way. There’s a lot of scrambling to get it right, but if you get over the hump it’s very satisfying. It’s like you beat a boss in Dark Souls.”

Another employee has pointed out that the experience of working at AAA is enough to keep him still in his position.

“It has been a great experience. Not only because you get to work on a AAA title, but also because you get to work with coworkers who are so talented and passionate about creating a game.”

It is important to mention that most of these negative comments occurred between 2012 and 2019, although it seems that the employment situation has not changed much, and crunch and low wages are still part of the company. For its part, FromSoftware has not issued a statement on this issue.

Editor’s Note:

Although the employees seem not to be dissatisfied, this does not mean that FromSoftware maintains this working life. Although crunch is something that is unstoppable in this industry, what the company should do is, at a minimum, increase the salaries of its employees.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz