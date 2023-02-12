Rihanna’s fans are looking forward to her performance at the super Bowl Halftime Show, one of the largest and most prestigious music concerts.

The singer will perform during halftime when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Rihanna hasn’t toured or released an album since Anti in 2016, so expectations are high. Especially after the arrival of motherhood last year.

Fans are hoping the 34-year-old’s Super Bowl performance could signal a bigger musical comeback later this year.

The Umbrella hitmaker said Thursday it was initially “terrifying” to accept the invitation and step onto one of music’s biggest stages. “I haven’t been on stage for seven years,” she said, speaking at a news conference before the big game.

But she said it was important to her “to represent immigrants, to represent my country, Barbados, to represent black women everywhere.”

What have you been doing in this time?

The biggest change that the artist has had in this time has been motherhood, which, according to what she told Apple Music, has made her become much more selective with the projects she chooses because she knows that any involves spending time away from her 10 month old baby

“It’s very different,” he began by saying. “The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always going to be something that is going to steal time from being with your daughter. That’s the exchange today, that’s where it goes. The magnitude of the weight.”

“When you make decisions about what you’re going to say yes to, it has to be worth it.”

His most recent project in the world of music was on the side of Marvel, for the movie Wakanda Forever.

But suddenly what has captured the most headlines outside of music has been her entrepreneurial spirit, which led her to be the highest-earning female singer in the world.

The pop star’s fortune reaches US$1.7 billion.

About $1.4 billion comes not from music but from the value of her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty.

The rest of her money comes mainly from the lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and from her earnings from music and acting.

She was an “island girl who flew kites in the graveyard”

The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always going to be something that is going to steal time from being with your daughter.

“But I had big dreams,” Rihanna says in Apple’s trailer for her presentation on Sunday.

He was born 34 years ago in Saint Michel, on the island of Barbados, and he is not someone who comes from show business.

In truth, her path to fame began when she auditioned for music producer Evan Rodgers with two other schoolmates in 2003.

Rodgers would say after that encounter: “The moment Rihanna walked into that room, it was like the other two girls didn’t exist.”

But the real breakthrough moment came in 2007 with Umbrella, the hit he recorded with Jay-Z, which led to his album Good Girls Gone Bad becoming number 1 in the UK for 10 weeks.

“I remember the UK blamed me for having the wettest summer in history,” Rihanna recalled. “They said that every week that it was number 1, it rained.

Rihanna’s records

Beyond being the female singer with the highest income, or having signed a contract with Jay-Z when she was barely 16 years old, the star has dedicated herself to breaking records of all kinds.

For example, Rihanna has more Top 40 hits than the Beatles.

With a lowly No. 23 spot on the Top 40, Rihanna’s PartyNextDoor collaboration “Believe it” became her 51st song to hit the coveted chart.

That is, one more than the impressive record of 50 held by the Liverpool boys.

She is also the fastest artist to reach the mark of 1 million albums sold – known as a platinum record. She did so after Samsung had signed a deal worth more than $25 million to give away the drive to buyers of her phones.

What songs is Rihanna going to sing?

No one knows for sure which songs will make the cut. The set lists for the halftime show and the artists’ special guests are kept secret to ensure that fans are wowed on the night.

“The track listing was the biggest challenge,” Rihanna told Apple Music on Thursday. “You’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes.”

But the star should be able to squeeze quite a bit out of her many hits, particularly since artists often play only short snippets of a few songs so they can cover more of her back catalogue.

Speculating about the possible track listing is part of the fun for fans. Gossip outlet Deuxmoi quoted a source last week as suggesting Rihanna would stick to her older, more well-known hits, but added that the track list is constantly being tweaked and polished.

At Thursday’s press conference, Rihanna confirmed, half jokingly, that there are “about 39 versions of the set list right now.”

Usually, halftime performers also bring very special guests to appear with them. Coldplay featured Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, while Katy Perry featured Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.

But teaming up with other stars can often lead to the most controversial halftime show moments, like Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe mistake.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.