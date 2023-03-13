This start of the season has been a complete success for the Mexican “Checo” Pérez both on the track and off it, and after starting the championship with a podium finish and receiving hundreds of praise from critics, now Checo Perez It is an inspiration in music, because the Mexican singer-songwriter released his song “De 0 a 100 Checo Pérez”, in which he compares a pass from the Jalisco driver to the Mercedes team with the arrival of success in his life, although with a touch of heartbreak .

Inspiration on and off the track

From Guadalajara to Guadalajara, jary franco shared a story of improvement inspired by Sergio Pérez.

“I have almost everything, what I had dreamed of, the truck of the year, a house facing the lake, I’m doing well, like Checo Pérez, I passed Mercedes, my life went from zero to one hundred,” is heard in the first part of the song.

“My song ‘De 0 a 100 Checo Pérez’ is breaking records! The news is going viral, thank you very much for all your support,” the 26-year-old singer from Guadalajara shared on his social networks.

“De 0 a 100 Checo Pérez”, which premiered in November of last year, already has 2.4 million views on Jary Franco’s official YouTube channel, while Spotify has more than 1.1 million views. The video for the song was recorded at the Óscar Casillas kart track.

The sierreño sound with tuba and the melody was produced by Luciano Luna and is authored by Franco himself along with Wendy Besada and Andy Clay. As of the week it had more than 138 million global streams.

Sergio Pérez is in his third year with Red Bull and kicked off the 2023 Formula 1 season with a second-place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix.