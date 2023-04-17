In recent years there have been many players who have had the opportunity to represent both Mexico as USA due to their dual nationality, but in the end they have to choose only one.
Many footballers have been inclined to represent The Stars and Stripes Given the few opportunities offered by the Tricoloralthough it is also because they feel more identified with the American colors, which is totally understandable.
Here we leave you the players that the United States beat Mexico:
This is the most recent case. The end was formed in the F.C. Dallas of the MLS, however, since 2016 he has been active in Aztec soccer when he was brought by Chivasand then parade through zacatepec, Necaxa and actually America.
Zendejas had already played with the sub-17 of the USA and then he was with Mexico in the Sub-21. He even debuted with El Tricolor under the command of the Argentine Gerardo Martino in a friendly against Ecuador. Later, El Tata declared that the Mexican-American was extorting money in order to decide for Mexico, while the defendant defended himself against said accusations. Seeing that it was not a priority for the Aztecs, he opted for The Stars and Stripeswith whom he has already been summoned.
The striker not only said no to Mexicobut also to Chili. started with Royal Salt Lake in 2016 and in August 2018 he took the step to Europe with Hanover 96 from Germany. Later he played with SC Telstar, Porto B, livingston and is currently with Austrian Klagenfurt.
In addition to this, he played the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup with Team USA. It was in September 2020 when The Red looked for him for the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022but he declined the offer and made his debut on November 16 of that same year with the American team.
The striker is currently living a great present because he is the goal man for FC Cincinnatireason why Chivas He will look for it in the last transfer markets, without being able to achieve it due to the high price.
Born in San Diego, California, he played with the U-17 and U-20 teams in the United States, so he feels more identified with those in blue, white and red. The attacker declared once that there was no approach from Mexico, so he took the call from Mexico without problem. The Stars and Stripeswho did follow him closely.
Of Mexican parents but born in Phoenix, Arizona, the midfielder currently plays for the PSV Einhoven from the Netherlands, after playing with the Royal Monarchs of the USL.
In May 2019, he revealed that he was contacted by the Mexican Football Federation to represent the Tricolorhowever, he preferred USAplaying the 2019 U-20 World Cup and debuting with the Absolute in November 2020, thus closing all possibilities to the Aztec country.
The current player of Toluca also rejected a possible call for Mexico because he declared that ‘I felt like I was turning my back on the United States’even though his parents are Mexican.
Born in California, the winger started out with the Royal Salt Lake in 2014, arriving in Mexico in 2016 with the veracruz and returning with the North American painting quickly.
Saucedo represented Mexico in the Sub-20, however, he also did it with the Team USAto later also represent him in the Sub-23.
The ex-cancerbero of León and current Colorado Rapidsmade the decision to wear the colors of the USA not seeing any opportunity with the Aztec team. He managed to hold some friendly duels and was part of the squad that went to the 2015 Gold Cup, without being able to win ownership.
Born in El Paso, Texas, the striker champions the cause of FC Groningen of the Netherlands and the absolute selection of the USAin which he debuted last September 2022, scoring against Honduras.
Pepi could have represented MexicoHowever, he was sincere and accepted that Uncle Sam’s land gave him better conditions, playing only in the U-16 Tricolor. In the neighboring country they were surprised to see that his name did not appear in the final list of Team USA for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The left-back lived great moments when he began his career with Santos Laguna, becoming champion, later going on to America, tigers, saint Louisamong others.
El Hommie debuted with the Mexican national team under the command of Hugo Sanchez in 2007, but after the dismissal of the coach and the passing of others, he ceased to be constant in the lineup, showing his dissatisfaction, so he asked for his change to be able to represent the North Americans from 2009.
El Gringo began his career with the Pachucathen played with tigers and Puebla. Born in Texas, the midfielder is of a Mexican father. Since he began his career, he was closely followed by the United States and was even invited to play with the U-23 in the 2008 Olympic Games, but he declined the offer because he wanted to represent Mexico, however, he was never called. . After the disappointment of never being called up, he chose to represent Team USA, going to the 2010 World Cup.
El Guadalajara is known for being the first player to represent both nations at an absolute level. He debuted with black lions in 1987, then he was with Puebla, veracruz and Atlasuntil it arrived in 1996 at the Tampa Bay MutinyIn addition, that same year he became a naturalized American.
In 1990 he was summoned by Manuel Lapuentethen by the Argentine Cesar Luis Menottibut when Miguel Mejia Baron took charge, the midfielder stopped being called.
Already in 1996, he made his debut with the United States, since the games he had with El Tricolor were not endorsed by FIFA.
