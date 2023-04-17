Many footballers have been inclined to represent The Stars and Stripes Given the few opportunities offered by the Tricoloralthough it is also because they feel more identified with the American colors, which is totally understandable.

Here we leave you the players that the United States beat Mexico:

Zendejas had already played with the sub-17 of the USA and then he was with Mexico in the Sub-21. He even debuted with El Tricolor under the command of the Argentine Gerardo Martino in a friendly against Ecuador. Later, El Tata declared that the Mexican-American was extorting money in order to decide for Mexico, while the defendant defended himself against said accusations. Seeing that it was not a priority for the Aztecs, he opted for The Stars and Stripeswith whom he has already been summoned.

In addition to this, he played the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup with Team USA. It was in September 2020 when The Red looked for him for the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022but he declined the offer and made his debut on November 16 of that same year with the American team.

Born in San Diego, California, he played with the U-17 and U-20 teams in the United States, so he feels more identified with those in blue, white and red. The attacker declared once that there was no approach from Mexico, so he took the call from Mexico without problem. The Stars and Stripeswho did follow him closely.

In May 2019, he revealed that he was contacted by the Mexican Football Federation to represent the Tricolorhowever, he preferred USAplaying the 2019 U-20 World Cup and debuting with the Absolute in November 2020, thus closing all possibilities to the Aztec country.

Born in California, the winger started out with the Royal Salt Lake in 2014, arriving in Mexico in 2016 with the veracruz and returning with the North American painting quickly.

Saucedo represented Mexico in the Sub-20, however, he also did it with the Team USAto later also represent him in the Sub-23.

Pepi could have represented MexicoHowever, he was sincere and accepted that Uncle Sam’s land gave him better conditions, playing only in the U-16 Tricolor. In the neighboring country they were surprised to see that his name did not appear in the final list of Team USA for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

El Hommie debuted with the Mexican national team under the command of Hugo Sanchez in 2007, but after the dismissal of the coach and the passing of others, he ceased to be constant in the lineup, showing his dissatisfaction, so he asked for his change to be able to represent the North Americans from 2009.

In 1990 he was summoned by Manuel Lapuentethen by the Argentine Cesar Luis Menottibut when Miguel Mejia Baron took charge, the midfielder stopped being called.

Already in 1996, he made his debut with the United States, since the games he had with El Tricolor were not endorsed by FIFA.