From Zaniolo to Sanches: how to translate Elkann’s words on the market
For the “return to the top” requested by the owners, “the change is necessary” according to what was written to the shareholders. After the corporate restructuring, the technical one started with the arrival of Vlahovic and the first painful renunciations. And now pass by clear ideas in every area of the field
