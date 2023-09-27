Sergio Massa, Patricia Bullrich and Javier Milei. EFE / Getty

The far-right Javier Milei became the candidate to win in the elections on October 22 in Argentina almost without having traveled the country. He went to 13 of the 24 provinces and still won in more than half of the ones he did not visit. Among them, the case of Salta was especially surprising. In the northern Andean province, where he achieved his best result, 49.38% of the voters voted for him in the mid-August primaries. Milei has been called the candidate of television studios because he rose from talk show host to national deputy in less than five years. But he could also be called the YouTube and TikTok candidate. If the networks are the new public square, the neighbor who shouts the loudest is Javier Milei.

No other candidate for the presidency has managed to dominate the discourse of social networks like the far-right does, who has imposed himself with less effort and much fewer people. Patricia Bullrich, the candidate of the traditional right, remains the most popular on Twitter. Sergio Massa, the current Minister of Economy and Peronist candidate, is Facebook’s favorite. But Milei dominates Instagram and TikTok, the favorite spaces of voters under 29 years of age, who make up a third of the registry. She is the most popular candidate on YouTube, too, although not because of the content on her official channel.

“The parties that are linked to the right around the world have a special place with social networks. In Argentina, this is the case of La Libertad Avanza and its leader, Javier Milei,” says Ana Slimovich, researcher at Conicet (National Council for Scientific and Technical Research) and professor at the University of Buenos Aires and San Andrés. For the researcher, this is because these political forces “construct discourses with simple language, which is not technical and appeals to emotions, both positive and negative.” Milei began his campaign by comparing himself to a lion who came “to awaken other lions and not to lead lambs.” He now walks around Buenos Aires thundering a chainsaw, a symbol of the cuts he intends to implement in the State.

Milei, says Slimovich, has become strong because of the sporadic organization that his followers achieve, especially those outside the party structure. Accounts like @elPelucaMilei or @MileiPresidente reach almost a million followers and are the most important spokespersons for the libertarian. They have almost four times more followers than Milei’s official channel, and millions of views to videos that they cut, edit and publish their television interviews with headlines celebrating Milei “destroying”, “exploding” or “deburring” journalists or political opponents .

“Even if the candidate is not present, embodied, they are reproducing his speech,” says Slimovich. “This may explain the result of places in which he is not present, but his social followers are present, reproducing his speeches, and also the mass media disseminating all of his content.” The same thing happens on TikTok, Instagram or Twitter, where libertarian militancy produces viral memes that even Milei himself reproduces.

Agustín Romo, director of Digital Communication and candidate for deputy of La Libertad Avanza, states that about 15 people work for pay in the libertarian campaign, but that “90% of the content is produced ad honorem”. For Romo, Milei’s victory in places that he has never visited “sets the tone for an epochal change in the way of doing politics.” Milei jumped into politics from television studios. From there he imposed his anti-system fury on the political debate and amplified it from the networks. In the last year, the country began to talk about the dollarization of the economy or the sale of organs, as Milei decided. “We use social networks to install our own narrative and our agenda. If we go out to install a theme in the morning, at night everyone is talking about it,” he says.

Romo believes that his candidate’s success in imposing an agenda has two ingredients. On the one hand, he projects a “correct message” that connects him with the electorate. A hackneyed speech among the candidates who present themselves as outsiders of the political system and that was successful for Jair Bolsonaro in 2019: that the “decadence” of the country is the product of a “political caste” that prioritizes its interests “at the expense of the people.” On the other hand, the consultant continues, the “liberal movement” campaign has been brewing for “10 years,” but “it had no political representation” until Javier Milei arrived.

The candidate has the advice of Fernando Cerimedo, a reference in digital communication for the Latin American extreme right. An investigation by the Latin American Center for Journalistic Investigations (CLIP) revealed that the consultant has spread “messages based on lies in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.” Cerimedo was one of the great agitators behind the accusation, without evidence, that Lula da Silva had won in Brazil with electoral fraud. Some of that influence has already been seen in Milei’s campaign. On August 13, despite being the candidate with the most votes in the primaries, his party insisted that they had stolen votes.

Peronism, at a disadvantage

In Peronism they admit that they have started this campaign a few steps behind. They defined their candidate by surprise, the night before the closing of lists. Massa was proclaimed “as a unity candidate” on June 23. He opened his TikTok account days later. “Our space has its times with presence on networks. It also happened to us when the discussion was with the PRO [el partido de Mauricio Macri que ganó la presidencia en 2015]: They had more development with social networks. Then we balanced it, but we were far behind. We prioritize other formats, other types of militancy,” says an expert on the campaign.

Sergio Massa’s advisors say that they still see a scenario of the vote divided into three thirds, but that “the most marked polarization is with Milei.” His campaign on social networks is being supported by Lula da Silva’s advisors – who join the Spaniard Antoni Gutiérrez Rubí–. “They came to share their experiences with us about the two elections they had to fight against Bolsonaro: the ones that Fernando Haddad lost [en 2018] and those that Lula had to win [en 2022]”, they say from the campaign environment. “They are working with us anticipating the October scenario and, above all, the possibility of reaching the runoff.”

In Peronism’s race to attract young voters, the latest to join the campaign on TikTok has been the vice president, Cristina Kirchner. The main reference of Peronism opened her account this Monday and has already uploaded a dozen videos, when less than five months ago she called on young people to “exceed 20 minutes of TikTok.”

Peronism, a party accustomed to large street events and rallies, is beginning to show itself more on the networks. The current president, Alberto Fernández, has done it, answering questions live with his dog on Instagram; and Massa has begun to announce his economic measures in vertical videos made for the networks. The militancy of his youngest asked for it.

After Milei’s victory in the primaries, a group of young Peronists criticized themselves and created a TikTok account, @Indisciplinadxs, to generate “an inorganic communication space” in the campaign. “The networks are a disputed territory where we are not fighting. Or, in any case, if we give it, we are doing it incorrectly,” say two of the members of @Indisciplinadxs. A video in which they showed the lack of information that voters have went viral and reached 166,000 people. “In terms of communication, the lack of conceptual tools to choose a vote seems terrible to us,” they say, but they add that “the battle on social networks should not be considered lost”: “The field has been opened and there are ways to take advantage of it.”

The ‘Bullrichmania’ and the self-convened

Patricia Bullrich, the candidate who leads the traditional right of Together for Change, is seeking her place in the presidential race. She won the leadership of her space in the only close contest of the August primaries, in which she polarized with the current mayor of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Bullrich proposed a strong hand; Larreta, dialogue and centrality. The question is whether Bullrich will be able to retain the vote of her former rival while she tries to enter the fight between Massa and Milei, who have chosen each other as opponents.

Their social media advisors observe both spaces. “I’m not looking at everything that Massa does on social media as much, because what Milei does is more striking,” says Yasmin Hassan, her main advisor. The virtue that Hassan sees in her party is similar to that of Milei: an organic block of militants who move information of their own free will, without “lowering the line” of the party. They named the movement Bullrichmaniaand consists of groups of self-convened militants who disseminate advance information by the party in WhatsApp groups.

The campaign of Bullrich, who was Mauricio Macri’s Security Minister, has focused on pointing out corruption during the Kirchnerist governments. The bulk of her interactions on social networks are complaints or interactions with voters that point out corruption or bad policies of the ruling party.

This week, a criminal court reopened two corruption cases against the former president and Bullrich released his latest campaign video: in one minute, he shows the model of a new maximum security prison for criminals that, he promised, he will call “Dra. Cristina Penal Unit.” Fernández de Kirchner.” The candidate achieved what she was looking for: the video was the trending topic on Saturday while Kirchner spoke at her first public event in months.

