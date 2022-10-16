May 28, 2022, Paris, Stade De France. Final of the 67th edition of the Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The match will be decided by a goal from Vinicius Jr that will shatter the hope of the Reds to avenge the final four years earlier, on the night in Kiev, which went down in history for Karius’s mistakes. Mistakes that cried out for revenge, as well as the injury of the strongest player among Klopp’s men, Momo Salah, forced to leave the field in 2018 after just half an hour.