At the moment it is already available in Netflix the anime From yakuza to householder which is about a man who left the Japanese mafia to do housework while his partner works in a more formal and legal way.

The joke is that the protagonist From yakuza to householder he still keeps his way of behaving and that makes him a funny character that many can enjoy in this fun series. Now, the issue of the Japanese mafia may generate some controversy in some Asian countries, especially China.

Tatsu, the protagonist of From yakuza to householder He has a tattoo of a black dragon on his back which is certainly a common detail among the Japanese mafia. This can be seen in the anime edition for countries like USA or Mexico, but not in China.

Several users on social networks share in their accounts that the version of From yakuza to householder on China removes all his tattoos from Tatsu, taking away a bit of his personality. Let’s not lose sight of China, all content goes through government filters and surely, this was the case.

The funny thing is that apparently, this adjustment in tattoos occurred since the production of the animation of From yakuza to householder and not after. This means that the series was being planned to air in China without major problem.

It was impossible for From yakuza to householder to show tattoos in China

It is worth noting that the production of From Yakuza to Housekeeper was only doing its job so that this anime could be seen in China. According to the information available, the government itself asks that tattoos not be seen in the media.

In addition to tattoos, they do not want artists dedicated to a ‘junk’ subculture such as hip hop or other minorities that do not represent something positive for society. Maybe from Yakuza A householder manages to pass the filters only by removing his tattoos.

Also, let’s not lose sight of the fact that tattoos are frowned upon in Japan because they are closely related to culture. Yakuza. Just look at how spas are prohibited from entering people with tattoos, it does not matter if they are from other countries and bring a flower or a butterfly.

