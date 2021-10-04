A month after his absolute debut in Liga, Gavi celebrates the call of the coach. And there are those who cry scandal, but the midfielder latest product of the cantera blaugrana has forged ahead, thanks to his talent …
Talents that ignite the stages. In recent years Spain has become a specialist in the field thanks to the explosion of small phenomena such as Ansu Fati and Pedri, prodigies able to take the spotlight at the age of majority even in a hyper competitive context like that of Barcelona.
.
Leave a Reply