The Oscars 2023 will take place this March 12 and fans already have their favorites to be recognized as the best in the entertainment industry. Everyone can win, but only one will emerge victorious on that glamorous night.

On the other hand, previous awards such as the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards have already announced which have the best chances of taking home the award. Next, we share the ranking according to IMDb.

“They speak”

It is based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews. In 2010, the women who make up a religious colony try to reconcile with the faith after having suffered a series of sexual assaults.

Rating: 7 out of 10.

“Elvis”

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley through his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his enigmatic manager. All in the context of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in the United States.

Rating: 7.3 out of 10.

“The Triangle of Sadness”

Carl and Yaya, a couple of influencers, are invited to a luxury cruise and whose captain refuses to greet them. The situation takes an unexpected turn when a brutal storm hits the boat.

Rating: 7.4 out of 10.

“tar”

The famous musician Lydia Tár is about to record the symphony that will mark the pinnacle of her career. However, fate seems to be against her and she only finds comfort in Petra, her adoptive daughter.

Rating: 7.5 out of 10.

“The Fabelmans”

After seeing the movie “The Greatest Show on Earth”, the young Sammy Fabelman falls madly in love with cinema. Armed with a camera and with the help of his mother, Sammy tries to shoot his first movie at home.

Rating: 7.6 out of 10.

“No news at the front”

In 1917 Germany, young Paul Baumer lies about his age to enlist with his friends, all of them young patriots. However, the reality of war almost immediately dismantles his exuberance.

Rating: 7.8 out of 10.

“Avatar: The Water Sense”

Jake Sully and Neytiri have started a family and do everything they can to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora when an ancient threat reappears.

Rating: 7.8 out of 10.

“Inisherin’s Banshees”

On a remote Irish island, Pádraic is devastated when his friend, Colm, suddenly ends their lifelong friendship. With the help of his sister and a troubled islander, Pádraic sets out, by all means, to repair their damaged relationship.

Rating: 7.8 out of 10.

“All at Once Everywhere”

Evelyn’s ordinary life changed from one moment to the next when an interdimensional rupture altered reality. This can cause the elimination of infinite worlds in the multiverse and she is the only one capable of saving her existence.

Rating: 8 out of 10

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Maverick, who has 30 years of service, is now an instructor for military pilots. One last mission, one final sacrifice, forces this master of the skies to face the open wounds of the past and his deepest fears.

Rating: 8.3 out of 10.