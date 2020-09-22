D.As soon as the changing season in auto insurance begins again these days, most consumers will notice. Some insurers and comparison portals spend a large part of their advertising budget in the period up to November 30th. Because if a contract – like most – expires at the end of the year, this is the last possible date to get out with a one-month notice period.

Philipp Krohn Editor in business, responsible for “People and Business”.

We discussed four life situations with three exclusive representatives from the largest auto insurers and collected advice for customers. Although Huk-Coburg, Allianz and R + V have different business models, the answers were surprisingly uniform.