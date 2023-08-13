A rare nervous disease did not get him down. Football coach Adrie Poldervaart (52) ended up in hospital in February, but is back after months of rehabilitation. Not at De Graafschap, but as an assistant coach at Fortuna Sittard. He will make his comeback down the line against Feyenoord this weekend. “They wanted me, despite the fact that I am recovering from a serious illness. There was a lot of confidence there.”

