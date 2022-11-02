Rodinei was one of Flamengo’s greatest figures in the Copa Libertadores. He was seen at an excellent level on the right side and led a team full of stars. His contract with Mengao expires in December and he surprised everyone with his possible future.
The 30-year-old winger will be free and his wish would be to play for River. “It’s nothing against the club. Rodinei is the best right back in Brazil. He is very strong physically and mentally and is very focused. He always stayed focused.”declared the representative on the negotiations.
Although it is not a position that Núñez has as a priority to reinforce, the reality is that it would be a top reinforcement and no coach would rule it out. A key would be solve the economic claim of the footballer, since he should accept a lower contract than the one he currently receives.
Rodinei went through several Brazilian soccer clubs such as Corinthians, Avai, Penapolense, Ponte Preta and Internacional. In 2022 he made the big leap, found the best version of himself and managed to generate the interest of many teams. Will he take on the challenge of going to River or is it a strategy to continue negotiating his contract in Brazil?
